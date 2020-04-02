Check out the title poster for WINNER's 'Remember' composed and written by Song Min Ho

WINNER's comeback with their 3rd full album 'Remember' is only 5 more days away!

The group has now released a simple and elegant track poster for their comeback title song, also called "Remember". It's composed by Song Min Ho, Kang Uk Jin, and Diggy, with lyrics entirely by Song Min Ho.

Meanwhile, after the release of their 3rd full album 'Remember' next week on April 9 at 6 PM KST, WINNER will be taking a brief hiatus from group promotions while some members fulfill their mandatory military service duties.