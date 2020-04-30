GOT7 win #1 + Performances from April 30th 'M! Countdown'!

12

Mnet's 'M! Countdown' is back for its weekly show featuring performances by your favorite artists!

On this week's episode, Lee Dae Won debuted with "Come to Oppa's Home", Oh My Girl returned with "Nonstop", GWSN came back with "Bazooka!", and Jin Minho made a comeback with "How About You".

As for the winners, GOT7 and (G)I-DLE were the nominees, but it was GOT7 who took the win with "Not By the Moon". Congratulations to GOT7!


The lineup for tonight's episode included GOT7(G)I-DLESolarAprilCRAVITYH&DKantoIMFACTcignatureMCNDTOOSurpleWonpilJung Lee Han, and MY.st.

Watch the performances below!

WINNER:


==

DEBUT: Lee Dae Won


==

COMEBACK: Oh My Girl


==

COMEBACK: GWSN


==

COMEBACK: Jin Minho


===

GOT7


==

(G)I-DLE


==

Solar


==

April


==

CRAVITY


==

H&D


==

Kanto


==

IMFACT


==

cignature


==

MCND


==

TOO


==

Surple


==
Wonpil


==
Jung Lee Han


==

MY.st


===

1

myouuu1,114 pts
24 minutes ago

Congrats GOT7, hopefully more wins will come because this comeback is amazing 💚

Gyeomie_Bear18 pts
8 minutes ago

The amount of down votes lol. Are y'all mad? Anyway congrats GOT7 and Ahgases. Keep streaming and voting to get our boys more wins.

