NU'EST's Aron has released a teaser image for 'The Nocturne'.



In version 3 of his teaser, Aron looks striking in blond and a floral suit. NU'EST's eighth mini album 'The Nocturne' drops on May 11 KST.





Take a look at Aron, JR, Minhyun, and Ren's teaser images below if you missed them and NU'EST's 'The Nocturne' trailer here.