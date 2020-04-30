NCT Dream drop 'dream the stage' MV for 'Ridin'

NCT Dream have dropped their 'Dream the Stage' music video for "Ridin"!



In the video above, the NCT subunit perform their new title track on a dynamic stage. "Ridin" is the title song of their album 'RELOAD', and it's about breaking out of boundaries and throwing yourself at your goals.



Watch NCT Dream's "Ridin" stage MV above and their MV here if you missed it.



