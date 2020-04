GOT7 has given Ahgasae a mission!

The boys will be releasing special videos when "Not by the Moon" reaches certain MV counts. At 28 million views, they'll release the dance practice video for "Poison", and at 29 million views, they'll release the dance practice video for "Aura". Finally at 30 million views, fans will get to see the performance MV for "Not by the Moon".

The MV is already at over 27 million views, so make sure to go check it out here.