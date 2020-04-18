Goo Hye Sun reveals she has lost 11kgs (24lbs)

Actress and artist Goo Hye Sun revealed that she has lost whopping 11kgs (24lbs) while preparing her second solo art show.

On April 18, Goo Hye Sun held a press conference for the opening of her second solo art show, 'Sail-Again and Again'. This marked Goo Hye Sun's first time speaking with the press directly after filing for divorce with Ahn Jae Hyun last year.

She opened up saying, "I didn't expect this many people to show up, so I'm pleasantly surprised. Thank you." She then continued on her recent state saying, "I lost 11kgs thus far. I only ate breakfast and worked out, largely just focusing on the preparation of my show. I liked myself before I lost weight thinking I looked healthy but my knees were starting to hurt. So I decided to lose some weight. I also wanted to stand in front of the public with a fresh new look." She also added she took supplements to maintain her health.

