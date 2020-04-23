5

1

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 19 minutes ago

Upcoming new 6-member girl group Woo!ah! shares colorful debut teaser schedule

AKP STAFF

Get ready to go "Woo!" and "Ah!" for NV Entertainment's brand new rookie girl group, Woo!ah!!

On April 24, the newly debuting girl group unveiled a colorful teaser schedule for the release of their debut album, 'Exclamation'. Official teasers kick off this April 27 with a concept film and image for member Wooyeon, followed by members Minseo, Lucy, Songyee, Sora, and Nana. Woo!ah!'s upcoming 1st single album 'Exclamation' hopes to convey the image of a confidence group of girls who are not afraid to express themselves in their own way. 

Stay tuned to get to know more about NV Entertainment's rookie girl group Woo!ah!, very soon!

  1. misc.
0 1,352 Share 83% Upvoted
Jimin
BTS Jimin surpassed 290M streams on Spotify!
20 hours ago   30   5,470

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND