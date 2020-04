(G)I-DLE is slaying in their latest teaser images for their third mini-album 'I TRUST'.

The girls are going in another direction but are equally charismatic in beautiful all-white outfits that highlight each members' individual charm. The duality of black and white is definitely a theme highlighted in the group's teasers, and fans are excited about what the members have prepared in their latest comeback.

Stay tuned for the release of 'I TRUST' on April 6th.