1

0

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 15 minutes ago

NU'EST's JR renews endorsement deal with 'Origins'

AKP STAFF

NU'EST's JR has renewed his endorsement deal with 'Origins'.

His label Pledis Entertainment revealed that JR had renewed his contract in April, and that he will be the model for the skincare brand in 2020 as well. He also had a photoshoot with the skincare items for 'Grazia' as a renewed start for his partnership with the brand.

JR revealed, "My skin is dry and sensitive because of stage makeup and the hot spotlight, so I use the products a lot to calm my skin. I choose a mask according to the condition of my skin that day."

NU'EST is planning to come back in May.

  1. NU'EST
  2. JR
0 337 Share 100% Upvoted
Gugudan, Mina
Gugudan's Mina speaks out against extreme diets
9 hours ago   21   25,040
HyunA
HyunA's diet has left netizens flabbergasted
11 hours ago   28   85,043
Idols With Unmatched Stage Presence
1 hour ago   3   477
Gugudan, Mina
Gugudan's Mina speaks out against extreme diets
9 hours ago   21   25,040
Akdong Musician (AKMU), Big Bang, T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon, Daesung, GD&TOP, BLACKPINK, Jennie, Jisoo, Rose, Lisa, Sechskies, Eun Ji Won, Lee Jae Jin, Kang Sung Hoon, Ko Ji Yong, Jang Su Won, Kim Jae Duk, WINNER, Kang Seung Yoon, Lee Seung Hoon, Song Min Ho (Mino), Kim Jin Woo
YG Ent. Postpone Blackpinks & Bigbangs Comeback
2 days ago   114   129,717
Idols With Unmatched Stage Presence
1 hour ago   3   477

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND