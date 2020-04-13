NU'EST's JR renews endorsement deal with 'Origins'

NU'EST's JR has renewed his endorsement deal with 'Origins'.

His label Pledis Entertainment revealed that JR had renewed his contract in April, and that he will be the model for the skincare brand in 2020 as well. He also had a photoshoot with the skincare items for 'Grazia' as a renewed start for his partnership with the brand.

JR revealed, "My skin is dry and sensitive because of stage makeup and the hot spotlight, so I use the products a lot to calm my skin. I choose a mask according to the condition of my skin that day."

NU'EST is planning to come back in May.