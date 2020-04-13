Kang Ha Neul to become brand ambassador for outdoor clothing company Black Yak

Actor Kang Ha Neul has become the brand ambassador for Korean outdoor brand Black Yak.



As part of his work with the brand, he will be the face of the promotional campaign for Black Yak Alpine Club, the company's app-based mountaineering activity platform.



While appearing on the JTBC variety program 'Traveler,' Kang Ha Neul enjoyed a number of outdoor activities in Argentina, including trekking, camping, and extreme sports, adding a youthful and adventurous side to his already well-loved public persona.



"He was chosen as an ambassador because his large interest in nature and the environment, as well as his enjoyment of new challenges, lines up with the direction of the brand," a Black Yak representative stated. "The synergy will be seen through the collaborative campaign contents that Black Yak and Kang Ha Neul are going to make."



Meanwhile, Kang Ha Neul is currently shooting the film 'Rain and Your Story.'