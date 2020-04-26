FANATICS drop tracklist for 'Plus Two' comeback with a new lineup

FANATICS have dropped their tracklist.

The girls will be coming back with new mini-album 'PLUS TWO. The mini-album including intro song "Be My Fanatic", title song "V.A.V.I. Girl", "No.1", "All You Are" featuring JOHNEAST, "One Glass of Milk", outro "Let Me Fly", and the acoustic version of "One Glass of Milk". "V.A.V.I" in their title song stands for 'Variety', 'Adorable', 'Versatile', and 'Independent.'



When FANATICS debuted, they revealed that the member lineup would be constantly changing. They're coming back with new mini-album 'PLUS TWO', with Yoonhye and Chaerintaking a break and new members Nayeon and Bia joining them for this comeback.



'Plus Two' will be released on May 4th at 6PM KST.