Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 29 minutes ago

GOT7 are 'Poison' in special dance practice video

GOT7 dropped their first special video.

The boys promised to release special videos when "Not by the Moon" reaches certain MV counts. At 28 million views, they'll release the dance practice video for "Poison", and at 29 million views, they'll release the dance practice video for "Aura". Finally at 30 million views, fans will get to see the performance MV for "Not by the Moon".

It hit 28 million not too long after they announced the mission for Ahgasae, and the video for "Poison" has been released! GOT7 members are incredibly suave as they dance through the song.

The next milestone is 29 million views, so make sure to go check out "Not by the Moon" here.

I really love the camera work for this stage.

