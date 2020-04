According to an exclusive media outlet report on April 29, EXO's Chen (28) and his wife have welcomed their first child - a healthy baby girl - on this day at a hospital in Chungdam-dong.

Back in January of this year, EXO's Chen surprised fans by announcing news of his marriage and his expected child. Shortly afterward, Chen and his fiancée held a private wedding ceremony with their family present.





Stay tuned for updates.