3

3

Variety
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Watch the new teaser for 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village with Cha Seung Won, Son Ho Joon, & Yoo Hae Jin

AKP STAFF

A new season of tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village returns, next week!

In the first teaser marking the coming of season 5 of the 'Fishing Village' series, actors Cha Seung Won, Yoo Hae Jin, and Son Ho Joon reunite on a small, remote island with big smiles. Cha Seung Won resumes his role as the all-knowing chef of the family, Son Ho Joon is the reliable and handsome maknae, and finally, Yoo Hae Jin puts on his lifejacket as the family boatman and fisherman!

Viewers can also look forward to numerous top star guests and all kinds of delicious, organic recipes on tvN's 'Three Meals a Day' in the fishing village, premiering this May 1 at 9:10 PM KST!

  1. Cha Seung Won
  2. Son Ho Joon
  3. Yoo Hae Jin
1 1,063 Share 50% Upvoted

0

nunyabsnss2,559 pts 54 minutes ago 0
54 minutes ago

Yes! I need this kinda wholesome content in my life right now lol, can't wait.

Share

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND