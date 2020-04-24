Actress Kim Min Jung wins $450,000 lawsuit against production company behind 'Tazza: One-Eyed Jack'

Actress Kim Min Jung has won the lawsuit against the production company behind the film 'Tazza: One-Eyed Jack'.



According to reports on April 24, legal insiders revealed the court rejected all claims filed by MCM, a co-producer of 'Tazza 3', against Kim Min Jung and her former management agency Great Company. MCM had previously filed a suit against the actress and label for performance fees and penalty of breach of contract in the amount of 550 million Won ($445,589.76 USD)



MCM filed a compensation lawsuit against Kim Min Jung and Great Company in November of 2018 demanding they return performance fees and compensate for re-filming after Kim Min Jung stepped down from her role in the movie. Choi Yoo Hwa later took over the role of Madonna.



Rumors at the time stated there were disagreements between the actress and staff, and differing views on the film turned to conflict, which caused Kim Min Jung to leave the cast. However, it was later clarified the filming schedule for 'Tazza 3' was very tight, and Kim Min Jung had to film for the tvN drama 'Mr. Sunshine'.

