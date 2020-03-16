9

Posted by GhostWriter AKP STAFF 1 hour ago

Zico, ITZY, and BTS top Instiz chart for the third week of March 2020

AKP STAFF

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."


Check out the chart rankings for the third week of March (March 9 - March 15) below!

Instiz Chart Singles Ranking

1. Zico - "Any Song" - 18,395 Points



2. ITZY - "WANNABE" - 13,939 Points



3. BTS - "On" - 12,867 Points



4.Gaho - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 11,405 Points



5.IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 11,241 Points



6. Ovan - "I Need You" - 7,732 Points



7. IZ*ONE - "FIESTA" - 6,931 Points



8. Changmo - "METEOR" - 6,837 Points



9. Ha Hyun Woo - "Diamond (Itaewon Class OST)" - 6,776 Points



10. Kim feel - "Someday, That Boy (Itaewon Class OST)" - 6,636 Points

Source: Instiz iCHART

