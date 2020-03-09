Zico, BTS, and IU top Instiz chart for the second week of March 2020

The Instiz chart combines the overwhelming variety of charts that South Korea uses to rank music sales, and it's also what fans use to determine whether their favorite artist has achieved an "All-Kill."





Check out the chart rankings for the second week of March (March 2 - March 8) below!



Instiz Chart Singles Ranking





1. Zico - "Any Song" - 22,167 Points









2. BTS - "On" - 17,666 Points









3. IU - "I Give You My Heart" - 17,090 Points









4. IZ*ONE - "FIESTA" - 10,754 Points









5. Kim Chung Ha - "Everybody Has" - 8,114 Points









6. Changmo - "METEOR" - 7,743 Points



</iframe</figure> <p><br><br></p> <p>7. <strong>Gaho</strong> - "Start (Itaewon Class OST)" - 7,095 Points<br></p> <figure><iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/o99aQZ62nCQ" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen>







8. Red Velvet - "Psycho" - 6,208 Points









9. IU - "Blueming" - 5,977 Points









10. BTS - "00:00 (Zero O'Clock)" - 5,359 Points



Source: Instiz iCHART

