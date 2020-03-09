Netizens react negatively to Seungri's news of his enlistment

﻿ ﻿ ILGAN SPORTS

Netizens have a lot of negative words to say about Seungri as he enlisted in the army on March 9 at the ROK army's 6th division new recruit training center, located in Gangwon-do's Cheorwon-gun.

Given the fact that the former idol has not been charged in the Burning Sun scandal, netizens have been displaying their bitterness towards him on the comments section of Nate, saying:

"I bet there's a smile behind that mask?"

"Are you laughing because you think you won you bastard?"

"Look at his eyes. He's laughing."

"He's gonna be fine there, he'll probably even share stories of the girl groups with the soldiers kekeke."



"Even cursing him is a waste of time."

"My mouth becomes dirtier when I speak of him."

"Ah, disgusting."







What do you think?