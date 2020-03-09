13

5

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 21 minutes ago

Netizens react negatively to Seungri's news of his enlistment

AKP STAFF
﻿﻿
ILGAN SPORTS

Netizens have a lot of negative words to say about Seungri as he enlisted in the army on March 9 at the ROK army's 6th division new recruit training center, located in Gangwon-do's Cheorwon-gun.

NEWSEN YOUTUBE

Given the fact that the former idol has not been charged in the Burning Sun scandal, netizens have been displaying their bitterness towards him on the comments section of Nate, saying:

"I bet there's a smile behind that mask?"

"Are you laughing because you think you won you bastard?"
"Look at his eyes. He's laughing."

"He's gonna be fine there, he'll probably even share stories of the girl groups with the soldiers kekeke."

"Even cursing him is a waste of time."

"My mouth becomes dirtier when I speak of him."

"Ah, disgusting."


What do you think? 

  1. Seungri
3 2,466 Share 72% Upvoted

1

stan-sm-groups276 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Honestly, we should just ignore him. There's no use in these negative comments because they won't do anything.

Share

-2

VV101374 pts 9 minutes ago 0
9 minutes ago

Well Nate and Pann are known to be toxic like Allkpop so no surprise there...

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi reveals her thoughts on public dating
2 hours ago   12   16,838
B.I
B.I drops 2nd demo with emotional lyrics
8 hours ago   49   31,625
B.I
B.I drops 2nd demo with emotional lyrics
8 hours ago   49   31,625
Jeon So Mi
Jeon So Mi reveals her thoughts on public dating
2 hours ago   12   16,838

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND