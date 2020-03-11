8

Posted by germainej

Former JYJ member Yoochun's rep denies he's returning to entertainment industry

Yoochun's representative has denied he's returning to the entertainment industry.

The former JYJ member recently opened a Twitter and Instagram account, which led to speculation he was returning to the entertainment industry following his illegal drug scandal and sexual assault allegations. On March 11, Yoochun's rep denied he was making a comeback, stating, "It's not true that he'll return to the entertainment industry. There are currently no plans."

The rep continued, "He has no intention to return immediately. He's still in self-reflection. He just opened social media accounts. There are articles speculating whether he's coming back, so hopefully, there's no misunderstanding." 

As for Yoochun's appearance on his younger brother Park Yoo Hwan's live Twitch stream, the rep stated, "He appeared because it was Park Yoo Hwan's birthday. He didn't appear because of any particular intention." 

ketisanmo317
44 minutes ago

My goodness.... There are 150 articles today on him just opening an official twitter and IG.AKP nic pick which to write lol I have read a lot of them too.This is still the same for him all these 16 years. Whenever he sneezes there will be a hundred articles that follows soon. This excercise proven again he is still very relevant to the industry. He is indeed a star .

krell
14 minutes ago
Again , particularly in nations NOT S.KOREA , but in ASIA , YOOCHUN should consider to do
some K-pop Music performance again ... Maybe do a bit at a FAN MEET and GREET , see how that feels.
It seems NOT to me that say YOOCHUN has SWINDLED MONEY out of others ... If you purchased his MUSIC ,
it likely still sounds the same , right ??? ... I suppose there is a factor of YOOCHUN being a bit dishonest
about his DRUG ADDICTION situation (past ?) ... But , at this point , IF that YOOCHUN's *FANS* want
to *forgive* YOOCHUN and *enjoy* his K-pop Music again , why not ??? ... I have no problem.
Those ex-FANS of YOOCHUN can move on to *other* K-pop Artists , and likely already did that.
IF that YOOCHUN opened say his personal 'CHURCH of What to Be in Life' , *that* would be a bit much.
But again , for YOOCHUN to perform some K-pop Music again , why not ... Same for SEUNGRI of Big Bang5.

