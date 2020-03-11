Former JYJ member Yoochun's rep denies he's returning to entertainment industry

Yoochun's representative has denied he's returning to the entertainment industry.



The former JYJ member recently opened a Twitter and Instagram account, which led to speculation he was returning to the entertainment industry following his illegal drug scandal and sexual assault allegations. On March 11, Yoochun's rep denied he was making a comeback, stating, "It's not true that he'll return to the entertainment industry. There are currently no plans."



The rep continued, "He has no intention to return immediately. He's still in self-reflection. He just opened social media accounts. There are articles speculating whether he's coming back, so hopefully, there's no misunderstanding."



As for Yoochun's appearance on his younger brother Park Yoo Hwan's live Twitch stream, the rep stated, "He appeared because it was Park Yoo Hwan's birthday. He didn't appear because of any particular intention."