Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Kim Chung Ha shows love for Kim Se Jung's solo album 'Plant'

Kim Chung Ha showed love for Kim Se Jung's solo promotions for her album 'Plant'.

On March 20, the two former IOI members shared photos of their adorable reunion on Instagram. As the Gugudan member dropped her new solo mini album this past week, many of the IOI members made sure to support her on social media, but it looks like Kim Chung Ha stopped by in person.

In the photos, Kim Chung Ha holds up an autographed copy of Kim Se Jung's album, and the Gugudan member wrote, "Hey, who is this?" Lim Na Young also replied in the comments, "What about me?"

Kim Chung Ha posted photos of the two on her Instagram as well with the caption, "'Plant' is the best!!!" She also previously shared a screenshot of Kim Se Jung's track "Skyline" from the album.

Take a look at their cute friendship below! 


아니 이게 누구야

A post shared by 김세정 (@clean_0828) on

Pendragonx1,211 pts 47 minutes ago 0
47 minutes ago

Yay! That IOI love <3
