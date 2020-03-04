1

Music Video
John Park rides to see 'March Lover' in surreal MV

John Park has dropped his music video for "March Lover".

In the MV, John Park takes a bus ride to a surreal part of his imagination that blooms with flowers. "March Lover" is a pop-synth, medium-tempo track about being completely taken with someone and melting like ice in spring.

Watch John Park's "March Lover" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

