J&Star Company accuses The Rose of deception + breaking integrity and dignity

J&Star Company, currently in the midst of a legal battle with their artist The Rose, took to a secondary official statement in order to refute the band's recent claims and accusations.

Earlier this week, The Rose's legal representative publicized the contents of the band's request to nullify their exclusive contract with J&Star. Now, J&Star has stepped up to accuse The Rose of deception, claiming, "In their first accusations, The Rose claimed that they were forced to endure 'deathly' schedules for the past 2 years since 2018; however, in their latest statement released on March 3, they went back on their words to establish a situation more to their advantage, simply stating that they have promoted actively and diligently the past few years through broadcasts, OSTs, overseas tours."



J&Star Company also emphasized new accusations against The Rose members, including, "For the duration of their contract up until now, The Rose have deceived us with numerous accounts of unexplained absences, women troubles, contact with third parties for activities such as artistic creation without confiding in the company, etc. Through such actions, The Rose placed significant roadblocks in our agency's business plans which we've prepared diligently until now. Not only did The Rose violated sections of their exclusive contract which highlight the designated artists' duty to maintain integrity and dignity, but the band members also took part in actions highly likely to receive criticism from the public if made known."







Finally, J&Star Company once again stressed their intentions to take counter legal measures against The Rose for violation of their exclusive contracts, defamation of character, and more.

