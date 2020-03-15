0

'World Klass' group TOO shows off diverse concepts in prologue video for 'Reason For Being: 仁'

AKP STAFF

TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra) has revealed a prologue video for their upcoming debut album.

On March 16 KST, the group from Mnet's survival program 'World Klass' dropped their first prologue video for 'Reason For Being: 仁'. The video reveals the angelic and moody sides of the members, as previously suggested by the individual teaser images. Between the two different concepts, which do you think is their 'reason for being'?

Stay tuned for more until the full drop of the 1st mini album on April 1 KST!

 

