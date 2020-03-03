4

0

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 13 minutes ago

Get to know TOO members Woonggi & Jisu in their individual Water (水) element teaser images

AKP STAFF

Here are the last two members of upcoming rookie boy group TOO, embodying the element Water (水) among 'The Five Elements' in TOO's story universe!

Among the 10 members of TOO, members Woonggi and Jisu embody the element Water (水) and represent the direction North (北) as well as the color Black (黑). As for what sets them apart, Woonggi represents the character trait of Wisdom (知) in TOO, while Jisu represents the character trait of Number (數). 

As of March 4, TOO have revealed which of 'The Five Elements' are represented by each of their 10 members! There's still a few weeks left until TOO make their official debut this coming March 18, so look forward to even more details on the group's unique storyline.

  1. TOO
0 157 Share 100% Upvoted
Orange Caramel, AOA Cream, BH (Bom&Hi), EXO-CBX, JJ Project, ODD EYE CIRCLE, MOBB, NCT U, Super Junior K.R.Y, Triple H, VIXX LR
The Most iconic K-Pop subunits
2 hours ago   9   4,928
Nayeon
Foreign stalker threatens Nayeon's life
6 hours ago   92   57,629
ONF
ONF to postpone their Latin American tour
46 minutes ago   2   422
Orange Caramel, AOA Cream, BH (Bom&Hi), EXO-CBX, JJ Project, ODD EYE CIRCLE, MOBB, NCT U, Super Junior K.R.Y, Triple H, VIXX LR
The Most iconic K-Pop subunits
2 hours ago   9   4,928
Nayeon
Foreign stalker threatens Nayeon's life
6 hours ago   92   57,629

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND