Get to know TOO members Woonggi & Jisu in their individual Water (水) element teaser images

Here are the last two members of upcoming rookie boy group TOO, embodying the element Water (水) among 'The Five Elements' in TOO's story universe!

Among the 10 members of TOO, members Woonggi and Jisu embody the element Water (水) and represent the direction North (北) as well as the color Black (黑). As for what sets them apart, Woonggi represents the character trait of Wisdom (知) in TOO, while Jisu represents the character trait of Number (數).

As of March 4, TOO have revealed which of 'The Five Elements' are represented by each of their 10 members! There's still a few weeks left until TOO make their official debut this coming March 18, so look forward to even more details on the group's unique storyline.

