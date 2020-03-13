TOO wrap up first set of individual debut teaser images with Woonggi & Jisu

TOO (Ten Oriented Orchestra)'s first, charismatic set of debut teaser images have wrapped up with today's members, Woonggi and Jisu.





The winners of Mnet's boy group survival program 'World Klass', TOO will be debuting soon this April 1 with their 1st mini album, 'Reason For Being: 仁'. Judging by the members' individual concept images so far, it seems that TOO will be making their grand debut with a dark and powerful vibe.



Keep an eye out for more of TOO's debut teasers in the next few weeks.