Wife of a famous celebrity is a Shincheonji cult member

Wife of a famous singer A was revealed to be a Shincheonji cult member.



According to the report "Happy Plus Weekly" published back in September of 2007, the wife of A became a member of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony as 79th generation. This report was revealed after more than a decade, on March 6 of 2020.

Other than being a certified member, the report also revealed she was nominated for becoming an educational pastor because she had a wide network of contacts including politicians and celebrities.

The report further exposed another actress J being a member. Netizens are speculating about the identity of the actress.