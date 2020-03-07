Wife of a famous celebrity is a Shincheonji cult member

3

Wife of a famous singer A was revealed to be a Shincheonji cult member. 

According to the report "Happy Plus Weekly" published back in September of 2007, the wife of A became a member of Shincheonji Church of Jesus, the Temple of the Tabernacle of the Testimony as 79th generation. This report was revealed after more than a decade, on March 6 of 2020. 

Other than being a certified member, the report also revealed she was nominated for becoming an educational pastor because she had a wide network of contacts including politicians and celebrities. 

The report further exposed another actress J being a member. Netizens are speculating about the identity of the actress.  

I mean, it's a huge cult so it wouldn't surprise me if there were at least a few people if not more of influence who became members. Just look at some of the famous names in Western entertainment that are a part of Scientology- these groups definitely look for larger names who can bring money, power and influence to their cause.

Ahn Jae Wook's wife?

