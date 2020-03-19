Weki Meki dazzle in quiet, subdued tones for 'Elle'

Girl group Weki Meki, having recently wrapped up promotions for their new comeback single "Dazzle Dazzle", came together as a full group for a lovely pictorial for 'Elle' magazine!

Rather than going for a "dazzling", flamboyant mood, Weki Meki chose an overall subtle, subdued tone to their photoshoot. Regarding their comeback single "Dazzle Dazzle", the members shared, "We thought it was the title song that suited us the most since our debut. Our group's charm is that we are cute and playful. It was a little disappointing to promote on music shows without any audiences, which meant we could not meet our fans, but we were still content with our new song."

Catch a small glimpse of each of the Weki Meki members' charms below.