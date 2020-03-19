WINNER reveal next teaser poster for pre-release single 'Hold', composed by Song Min Ho

According to the newest teaser poster for WINNER's comeback pre-release single "Hold", the track was composed and written by member Song Min Ho alongside producer R.Tee!



"Hold" will be released as a preview single this March 26 at 6 PM KST ahead of WINNER's full comeback with their 3rd album 'Remember'. The track will mark Song Min Ho's 4th ever self-composed song to be included in WINNER's albums.



Meanwhile, WINNER's 3rd full album 'Remember' is set for release next month on April 9.