VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) walks alone in MV for 'Love the Moon' feat. AKMU's Suhyun & BLOO

VIINI (Kwon Hyun Bin) has dropped his music video for "Love the Moon" featuring AKMU's Suhyun and BLOO.

The MV follows a lonely VIINI as he spends a day in the countryside and city and looks back on the past. "Love the Moon" is about comforting yourself under the light of the moon.

Watch VIINI's "Love the Moon" MV above, and let us know what you think in the comments below. 


