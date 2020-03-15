Coronavirus disrupts the production of Yoo Yun Suk's Korean-French film

Coronavirus disrupts the production of Yoo Yun Suk's upcoming Korean-French film “Matin Calme” (Calm Morning).



On March 15, popular Hollywood actress Olga Kurilenko, a lead actress in the movie and Yoo Yun Suk's counterpart, told her fans via Instagram that she was sick with Coronavirus.



The production team of “Matin Calme” was set to arrive in Korea later this month and begin filming in April. However, the production of the movie seems uncertain due to these unforeseen circumstances.