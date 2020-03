Changmin has confirmed his solo debut mini-album.

He'll be debuting solo with his first mini-album 'Chocolate' on April 6th. Even though this is his first full solo release, Changmin has had various solo projects through TVXQ albums as well as the 'SM Station 2' project. He's also released a logo for his solo debut, which comprises of the letters M, A, and X for his name 'MAX Changmin'.

Stay tuned for more on Changmin's solo debut!