4

13

News
Posted by jennywill AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Rapper Simba Zawadi from 'Show Me the Money' disagrees with revealing names of the 'nth room' participants

AKP STAFF

Rapper Simba Zawadi expressed his protest against revealing the 260,000 that participated in the 'nth room'.

'Nth room' is a series of Telegram chat rooms that share illegal porn and violent videos exploiting women in exchange for money. The criminals created chat rooms, each holding hostage of the victims' personal information to make victims do whatever they or the users wanted. Users have to pay in order to access the chat room. Most orders were gruesomely sexual and violent, such as putting a pair of scissors in the vagina, making a brother rape his sister, and more. Out of 74 victims, 16 were underage. The youngest victim currently identified is 11 years old.

He protested the revelation of the 260,000 participants, saying, "Times like these, more than any others, you have to be coldly objective and not let your emotions get in the way." When netizens angrily protested his comments, he said, "Later on when your son or little brother accidentally watches the wrong type of porn, this case will serve to make a society that imprisons them for life or puts them on death row."

However, netizens were even angrier, commenting, "You're comparing paying a high price to watch videos that show rape and torture toward women to something like watching porn?", "If my little brother or son participated in something like this, he has to be punished," and more.

  1. misc.
19 5,683 Share 24% Upvoted

5

k_kid3,710 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

Is this dude stupid or what? Watching porn is MUCH MUCH MUCH different from watching torture and rape of innocent victims. If his mother or older/younger sister was one of the victims, let's see if he still has that same energy in protesting the disclosure of the names. And plus, it's just name disclosure. He's acting like people are calling for a public hanging or something of these people... in which I would have no problem with, if it was legal. Well, one thing for sure is, his rap career is done now.

Share

3

ledapple_365 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

For once, angry netizens, I wholly agree with you.

His argument is hardly valid.
If it is true that these users paid to gain access to the chat room, then they sure knew what they were doing, and deserve every punishment coming their way, especially the anger of the public.

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Actor dog sleeps on the job while filming drama
8 hours ago   22   33,575
EXID, Solji
Solji signs with C-JeS Entertainment
8 minutes ago   0   450
misc.
Actor dog sleeps on the job while filming drama
8 hours ago   22   33,575

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND