Rapper Simba Zawadi from 'Show Me the Money' disagrees with revealing names of the 'nth room' participants

Rapper Simba Zawadi expressed his protest against revealing the 260,000 that participated in the 'nth room'.

'Nth room' is a series of Telegram chat rooms that share illegal porn and violent videos exploiting women in exchange for money. The criminals created chat rooms, each holding hostage of the victims' personal information to make victims do whatever they or the users wanted. Users have to pay in order to access the chat room. Most orders were gruesomely sexual and violent, such as putting a pair of scissors in the vagina, making a brother rape his sister, and more. Out of 74 victims, 16 were underage. The youngest victim currently identified is 11 years old.



He protested the revelation of the 260,000 participants, saying, "Times like these, more than any others, you have to be coldly objective and not let your emotions get in the way." When netizens angrily protested his comments, he said, "Later on when your son or little brother accidentally watches the wrong type of porn, this case will serve to make a society that imprisons them for life or puts them on death row."

However, netizens were even angrier, commenting, "You're comparing paying a high price to watch videos that show rape and torture toward women to something like watching porn?", "If my little brother or son participated in something like this, he has to be punished," and more.