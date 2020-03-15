TREASURE rolls out 6th batch of profile teasers

YG Entertainment's upcoming new boy group TREASURE (formerly TREASURE13) has released their sixth batch of profile teasers.

Titled 'TREASURE Editorial vol.6', TREASURE's new set of profile images show each of the members with a yellowy filter. Unlike the previous batches which has 2 photos per member with 4 members in a set, this batch has 6 members but only 1 photo per member. The first six released are Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, and Jaehyuk.





Look forward to TREASURE's long-awaited debut, happening some time in 2020!