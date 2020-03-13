Zico performs 'Any Song' live for the first time ever on 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook' + talks about his album cover photo!

On March 13, Zico appeared as a guest on KBS2's 'Yoo Hee Yeol's Sketchbook'!

This broadcast marked Zico's first ever time performing his mega hit song "Any Song" live on stage, complete with a crew of back dancers.

Afterward in his talk segment, MC Yoo Hee Yeol asked Zico why he chose such a weird photo for the album cover of "Any Song". Zico replied, "I didn't purposely pose like that for the album cover. It was selected as the album cover after taking a still cut from the MV." He also added, "The concept of 'Any Song' is that you need to empty your mind of all the troublesome thoughts, so I selected this cover to capture the mindset of the song."



MC Yoo Hee Yeol then asked Zico to reenact the facial expression from the album cover, after which Zico reasoned that the expression can only come out while dancing.

Watch Zico's performance of his hit song "Any Song" on 'Sketchbook' above, and check out some more clips from his guest appearance this week below!