MONSTA X reveal angelic concept photos for their 7th Japanese single 'Wish on the Same Sky'

MONSTA X have released a new set of soft, angelic concept images, as they gear up for their 7th original Japanese single release!

The boys' upcoming 7th Japanese single 'Wish on the Same Sky' will not only contain title track "Wish on the Same Sky", but also the Japanese version of "Follow". MONSTA X's title track "Wish on the Same Sky" is a serene ballad genre, capturing emotions of loneliness and uncertainty as one grows up and travels to new places.



The single album will be released in 2 unique versions including a limited edition and a regular edition. Japanese fanclub members will also be able to purchase their very own limited edition fan club edition.

What do you think of MONSTA X's pure, dreamy side?