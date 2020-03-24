11

Kim Se Jung gets her first ever win on a music show with 'Plant'

Kim Se Jung has won first on the March 24 installment of 'The Show' with her solo title track "Plant"

Se Jung barely beat out VICTON, who placed second, and took time to thank her label staff and groupmates for their support. She seemed on the verge of tears as she talked about her fans, and once again displayed her gratitude. It was clear that she was overcome with deep emotion due to her first solo win on a music show. 

Meanwhile, Se Jung made her solo debut 8 days ago. Check out the clip of her win below!

Hopkinz563 pts 5 minutes ago 1
5 minutes ago

This literally isn't her first ever win nor her solo debut, but okay

bartkun5,492 pts 12 minutes ago 0
12 minutes ago

Congrats and let's hope this will bring very good news about Gugudan comeback soon.

