Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

'Crash Landing on You' co-stars Kim Jung Hyun & Seo Ji Hye to reunite on 'Shall We Eat Dinner Together?'

'Crash Landing on You' co-stars Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye are reuniting on 'Shall We Eat Dinner Together?'.

On March 27, MBC revealed Kim Jung Hyun would be making a special cameo appearance on the upcoming series 'Shall We Eat Dinner Together?' starring Seo Ji Hye, Song Seung HoonLee Ji Hoon, and A Pink's Na-Eun. Based on the webtoon of the same name, the drama will center around a heartbroken man and woman, who slowly connect after eating together at the same restaurant.

Viewers are already excited to see Kim Jung Hyun and Seo Ji Hye onscreen together again after their chemistry on 'Crash Landing on You'.

'Shall We Eat Dinner Together?' premieres in May.

HPDANM742 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I'm still brokenhearted and have not recovered😭

slayuloser-8 pts 1 day ago
1 day ago

I m still mad with cloy's ending (

