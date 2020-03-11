Ong Seong Wu reveals more pictures for 'LAYERS'

Ong Seong Wu is the epitome of style and class in his latest teaser photos for his upcoming release 'LAYERS'.

He is sporting a mature look as he gazes towards the camera in sunset hues. It seems like the first track of the album will be called "Gravity"!

This is Ong Seong Wu's first comeback since the drop of his digital single "We Belong", as well as his first-ever mini-album release.

It will be released on March 25 at 6 pm KST. Stay tuned for more news and check out more pictures below.