ONEUS raise anticipation for 'A Song Written Easily' with impressive performance teaser video

ONEUS is continuing the countdown until their latest comeback!

On March 23 KST, the RBW Entertainment boy group unveiled a performance teaser video for their upcoming single "A Song Written Easily." In the clip, the members return to the same seaside setting of the single's previously released music video teaser, except now they are giving fans a closer look at the song's point choreography. Fans are even given a longer sample of the song itself.

Meanwhile, their new single album 'In Its Time' is set for release on March 24.

Check out the performance teaser on VLIVE below!