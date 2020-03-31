17

7

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 7 hours ago

Netizens upset that rapper NO:EL will serve as a social worker instead of an active-duty soldier in the military following his DUI scandal

AKP STAFF

Rapper NO:EL will be enlisting as a public social worker. 

Many netizens are upset that he would be entering as a social service worker instead of as an active-duty soldier in the military. According to military policies, a physical examination determines your physical grade. If you receive a grade of 1-3, you are allowed to serve on active duty. However, NO:EL received a grade 4, where he will be working as a social worker with state agencies, local governments, and public welfare organizations. 

Grade 4 individuals are usually diagnosed with some sort of health condition or excessive tattoos on their limbs, and many netizens are angry that NO:EL will not be serving regular service and insist this is because of his father's power, congressman Jang Jae Won of the United Future Party. It is still unknown as to why NO:EL received a grade 4. 

Netizen comments include: 


"I want to beat him up."

"It's his dad..."

"Silver spoon." 

NO:EL first made his public appearance as a contestant on Mnet's 'School Rapper' in 2017. He also appeared on 'Show Me The Money 6' and is currently active under Indigo Music. He was involved in DUI accident on September 7th of 2019 when he hit a motorcycle with his car. Police confirmed his BAC to be at the 'License Revoked' level, or over 0.1% in Korea.

  1. misc.
8 2,343 Share 71% Upvoted

0

usahomejobs-13 pts 3 hours ago 0
3 hours ago

[FOR USA ] I am making a good pay from home 1900 Buckets/week, that is brilliant, beneath a year agone i used to be unemployed amid a monstrous economy. I pass on God consistently i used to be invested these bearings, and at present, I should pay it forward and impart it to everyone, ...............for more info visit any tab this site Thanks a lot

here..........>>>> shorturl.at/sxJPS

Share

0

srideout91593 pts 5 hours ago 0
5 hours ago

Yikes!!!

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND