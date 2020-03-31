Netizens upset that rapper NO:EL will serve as a social worker instead of an active-duty soldier in the military following his DUI scandal

Rapper NO:EL will be enlisting as a public social worker.

Many netizens are upset that he would be entering as a social service worker instead of as an active-duty soldier in the military. According to military policies, a physical examination determines your physical grade. If you receive a grade of 1-3, you are allowed to serve on active duty. However, NO:EL received a grade 4, where he will be working as a social worker with state agencies, local governments, and public welfare organizations.

Grade 4 individuals are usually diagnosed with some sort of health condition or excessive tattoos on their limbs, and many netizens are angry that NO:EL will not be serving regular service and insist this is because of his father's power, congressman Jang Jae Won of the United Future Party. It is still unknown as to why NO:EL received a grade 4.

"I want to beat him up."

"It's his dad..."

"Silver spoon."

NO:EL first made his public appearance as a contestant on Mnet's 'School Rapper' in 2017. He also appeared on 'Show Me The Money 6' and is currently active under Indigo Music. He was involved in DUI accident on September 7th of 2019 when he hit a motorcycle with his car. Police confirmed his BAC to be at the 'License Revoked' level, or over 0.1% in Korea.

