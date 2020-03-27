WINNER's Kim Jin Woo says he's working hard to achieve his 2nd dream of becoming an actor

WINNER's oldest hyung Kim Jin Woo captivated readers with his pure visuals for the cover of 'Beauty+' magazine's April issue!

In his pictorial interview, Kim Jin Woo shared his thoughts on WINNER's upcoming 3rd full album 'Remember'. He commented, "The new album coming out this spring contains the gift of a message to our fans. While preparing for this album, we looked back on our time together since our debut up until now. I hope that listeners will be able to also remember the good memories we had, and also look forward to more of the stories we will write together. I hope it will be an album that fans can listen to and look at when they're weary, and find strength."







Next, Kim Jin Woo once again emphasized his passion to start acting. "My final goal is to promote actively both as WINNER's Kim Jin Woo and as an actor. I'm thankful that my first dream of becoming a singer came true, and it was thanks to so much love and support from many people that I was able to work harder. Now, I'm working hard and studying to achieve my other dream of becoming an actor," the idol revealed.

