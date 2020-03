Seungri has enlisted.



He enlisted on March 9th. While he stood at the photowall prepared for him, he did not answer any questions the press had for him, including the ones about the 'Burning Sun' situation. Seungri was originally supposed to enlist in March 2019, but had been granted a delay because of the investigations around 'Burning Sun'.

There was a stark lack of fans to bid him good-bye. Star News noted particularly that they noticed no fans that were there for Seungri.