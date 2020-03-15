Super Junior's Shindong shows off his incredible weight loss to Kang Ho Dong

Super Junior's Shindong showed off his incredible weight loss to Kang Ho Dong on tvN's 'Great Escape Season 3'.



Shindong appeared on March 15th episode of 'Great Escape 3'. Upon his arrival, he playfully hid behind Kang Ho Dong saying "I can now hide behind you." Kang Ho Dong, impressed with his transformation, asked his size changes. Shindong revealed, "I used to wear size 42 pants. Now I wear 34. I don't like tight fitted pants so I go with 34." He continued, "If you don't mind hand-me-downs, I have every size ranging from 42 to 36."

Kang Ho Dong had everyone burst out laughing by replying, "Well, you don't know what's going to happen in the future. Keep those just in case."





Shindong previously declared that he is not done with his weight loss journey and will continue to update fans with his progress.