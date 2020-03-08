0

Posted by veryuyu AKP STAFF 12 minutes ago

Former WANNA ONE member Yoon Ji Sung updates fans amidst military service on his birthday

On March 8, former WANNA ONE member Yoon Ji Sung celebrates his 29th birthday. In celebration, he updated his Instagram with cheeky photos of himself, updating his fans on his recent whereabouts. He also thanked his fans for all the birthday greetings.

"A sincere thank you to those who wished me happy birthday.🥳🎂
Thanks to all of you, I had a blissful day today.
Everyone please be careful of Corona and lets spend (my birthday) together next year~"

"Also, thank you to the Babal (fandom name) I love~

I will take care of Babal personally next year ❤️❤️"

Ji Sung is also recently casted in military musical "Return" (literal translation).

Happy birthday Yoon Ji Sung!

