Zico has dropped a surprise for fans of his hit single "Anysong"!

On March 16 KST, the rapper took to his official YouTube channel to share a dance practice version of the song. Different from the popular #AnysongChallenge, this time around, Zico takes some of the moves and puts his own individual swag on them. He is then joined by a number of dancers, adding a fun emphasis to the 'party' mood of the song.





Check out the dance practice for "Anysong" above!