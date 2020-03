Park Bo Gum is appearing on 'Itaewon Class'!





The actor will be appearing on the hit JTBC drama's final episode, which is set to air on March 21 KST. The team behind the program is encouraging viewers to stay tuned for the episode to find out exactly what role he is going to play.



Meanwhile, 'Itaewon Class' is the second most-viewed JTBC drama of all time, following 'SKY Castle.'



Stay tuned for Park Bo Gum's cameo!