Man microwaves 1.8 million KRW of Korean banknotes in order to disinfect it due to the spreading coronavirus, loses most of his money instead

A man identified as Mr. Lee has microwaved over 1.8 million KRW (~1,500 USD) of Korean banknotes in order to sanitize it due to the spreading coronavirus but was unfortunately left with only 950,000 KRW (796 USD) after his attempt.

Koreans are under heavy stress due to the Coronavirus outbreak and many are taking extra measures to sanitize everyday items, including currency as it passes through the hands of many people. Mr. Lee who lives in Gyeongsangbuk-do placed thirty-six 50,000 KRW bills in the microwave for disinfection. Unfortunately, for Mr. Lee, his attempt led to him losing half of his banknotes. 

Similar cases have been happening in other parts of Korea as well, including Busan where a person placed thirty-nine 50,000 KRW bills in the microwave.

It is advised not to put banknotes in the microwave as it is very dangerous and can lead to big accidents. The banknotes feature anti-counterfeiting measures such as metal bands and holograms which can cause fires from the electromagnetic radiation from the microwave.

I'm not sure what he was thinking when he decided to do that.

Sorry but how do you even think of something stupid like that? I mean there are just things that will obviously go wrong if you try them. This is one of those.

