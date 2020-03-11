49

20

News
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 2 hours ago

Netizens are hoping for a "BLACK VELVET" (BLACKPINK and Red Velvet) collaboration in the future

AKP STAFF

BLACKPINK and Red Velvet fans are losing their minds over imagining what a collaboration between the two groups would look like. 

A recent popular community forum post brought up the possible collaboration and possible photoshopped group pictures that have to dream of the best girl group collaboration in history.

Netizens have been raving, saying:


"This is crazy. How many visuals would they even have?"

"If a girl group like that comes out it will be 9 visuals."

"SM + YG visuals. Daebak."

"Can't wait for an end of the year collab stage."

"They're also pretty and sophisticated that I think they'd look good together."

"Couldn't imagine Jisoo and Irene in a group together. That would be crazy."

"Wow, I feel like that the group will just be completely perfect." 


Would you like to see it happen? 

  1. BLACKPINK
  2. Red Velvet
16 4,581 Share 71% Upvoted

4

stan-sm-groups363 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

If this collab actually happens it would blow everyone's minds 🤯

Share

4

jjajangmyeon232,077 pts 1 hour ago 0
1 hour ago

An End of the year stage? Yes thats fairly possible would be amazing tbh but like an actual song collab would be fairly unlikely unless they do like an s.m station thing with like a seulgi x jisoo or irene x jennie sort of collab

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

G-Dragon, BTS, CLC, Taeyeon, IU, MAMAMOO, Moon Byul, Seulgi, SF9, Stray Kids
K-Pop songs that are a good reminder of self-love
17 minutes ago   0   1,121

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND