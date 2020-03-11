Netizens are hoping for a "BLACK VELVET" (BLACKPINK and Red Velvet) collaboration in the future

BLACKPINK and Red Velvet fans are losing their minds over imagining what a collaboration between the two groups would look like.

A recent popular community forum post brought up the possible collaboration and possible photoshopped group pictures that have to dream of the best girl group collaboration in history.

Netizens have been raving, saying:





"This is crazy. How many visuals would they even have?"

"If a girl group like that comes out it will be 9 visuals."



"SM + YG visuals. Daebak."



"Can't wait for an end of the year collab stage."



"They're also pretty and sophisticated that I think they'd look good together."

"Couldn't imagine Jisoo and Irene in a group together. That would be crazy."



"Wow, I feel like that the group will just be completely perfect."





Would you like to see it happen?