Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 23 hours ago

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa opens up personal Instagram account!

AKP STAFF

MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa has opened up a personal Instagram account!

On March 26, fans found Hwa Sa had created an Instagram account, and though she has yet to make any posts, she already has almost 23,000 followers. Her ID "_mariahwasa" refers to her Catholic baptismal name "Maria." 

In other news, Hwa Sa recently featured in Dua Lipa's remix of her track "Physical", and she's also set to feature in ONEWE's upcoming title song "I Don't Know".

Follow Hwa Sa's Instagram here!

  1. MAMAMOO
  2. Hwa Sa
3

kira_rofls41 pts 21 hours ago 0
21 hours ago

HAPPY FOR HER ! im excited to follow x

2

SpanishKpoper235 pts 22 hours ago 0
22 hours ago

instantly follow

