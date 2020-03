Dua Lipa has dropped a remix version of "Physical", featuring MAMAMOO's Hwa Sa!

Dua Lipa's "Physical" was originally released back in January of this year, as a pre-release single from her upcoming album 'Future Nostalgia'. This new remix version featuring Hwa Sa is a perfect mixture of the 80's, modern pop, and the rising genre of K-Pop, with Hwa Sa showcasing her unique voice and color through her Korean lyrics.

Listen to "Physical" feat. Hwa Sa above!